Pike County Board of Education holds meeting

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night.

New business before the board included the awarding of the bid for multi-process welders to Wesco Gas.

The board approved the request to change the Medical Assisting Technology Certificate Program to an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Medical Assisting Technology.

The board also approved the request to pursue the creation of a new dual enrollment, Associate of Science Degree, Academy Program in cooperation with Troy University. The New program title will be Industrial Arts and Design.

In personnel action, the board:

•Approved catastrophic leave for Lisa Rodgers, retroactive to October 12, 2020.

•Approved waiver of 4.5 sick leave days to Robin Schuster for an on-the-job injury.

•Approved supplemental pay for Deidra Smith, assistant girls’ basketball coach at Pike County High School.

•Approved request of Catherine Daniel, KHP tutor for the Exercise and Health Academy, retroactive October 14, 2020.

•Approved request to employ Misty Wambles, bus driver, retroactive to November 3, 2020.

•Approved request to employ Shavon Blackmon, bus driver, retroactive to November 3, 2020.

•Approved volunteer status for Jacob Sanders, strength and conditioning, Goshen High School.

•Approved volunteer status for Carrie Lewis, STEM classes.

