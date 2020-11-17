Pike County OK’s return for some students

Pike County Schools students in grades 1-3 will return to campus on Dec. 1.

The Pike County Board of Education voted Monday night to approve the return to traditional learning platforms for these students, based on low and stable COVID-19 rates in the system,

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health school tracker, Pike County Schools reported fewer than five cases in the Nov. 13 update.

Parents of students grades 1st through 3rd will be contacted by their local school and their child’s teacher.

Parents who need to make arrangements for school bus transportation should complete a Transportation Request Form online or by visiting the system’s Transportation and Operations Center at 317 Montgomery Street in Troy. This should be done as soon as possible.

“The board is committed to providing face to face instruction as long as it can be done safely,” said Dr. Mark Bazzell “However, please know that the COVID situation remains fluid and changes back to virtual may be necessary.”

Students grades 4th through 12th will remain on their current schedules through the holidays and consideration of changes for this group will not be made again until at least mid-January.

The board also made several small changes to the school calendar for January and February 2021. These will be announced after the Thanksgiving break.