Patriots take on Glenwood in AISA State Championship

The day has finally arrived for the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots to play in their first AISA State Championship in 11 years.

The Patriots take on the undefeated Glenwood Gators in a rematch of their regular season showdown in late October.

The Patriots ride into Montgomery coming off a 35-15 win over Bessemer in the semifinals. It marked the eighth time this season the Patriot offense scored more than 30 points.

The Patriot offense ranks third in Class 3A, averaging just under 37 points per game. Led by quarterback Mayes White, the Patriot offense has the ability to hurt defenses on the ground and through the air. Quarterback Mayes White has completed 59 of 111 passes this season for 1,242 yards. He threw 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

White also leads the Patriot rushing attack with 529 yards on 53 carries. Kam Baker has 340 yards while, Aaron Greenwood has 304.

Jay Taylor leads the team in receiving with 26 receptions for 576 yards to go along with eight touchdowns.

“We really balance out everything,” Mayes White said. “Our strengths are really passing and running the ball.”

The Patriot offense will go up against a Gator defense that is allowing just 12 points per game this season.

The Patriot defense will be tasked with stopping the top offense in Class 3A on Friday. The Gators have averaged 43.6 points per game this season, while the

The Patriot defense has allowed 12.3 points. They have two shouts this season and have held their opponents to single digits three other times.

Peyton Dicks leads the Patriots with 43 total tackles to go along with four tackles for a loss. He had one sack. Baker has 34 tackles, while Jackson Senn and K.C. Bradford has 24 tackles.

“We have come a long way from missing tackles and not wrapping up to making good plays in the backfield,” said lineman Caleb Guice. “Our teamwork has gotten better.”

In Pike’s game against Glenwood in late October, the Class 3A Region 1 championship was on the line. The Patriots trailed by just eight at 13-7 heading into the half. In the second half the Patriots were outscored 13-0 in what ended up being a 26-7 win for the Gators.

“We felt like the first time we played Glenwood, we let a lot of opportunities slip away,” coach Mario White said. “We have to fill the right holes and play our assignments. We let things slip away. We were hoping for another shot at them and we get that shot on a bigger stage.”

Unofficially this will be the 31st meeting between the two schools. The series is currently tied 15-15.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.