Troy announces basketball capacity and arena guidelines

Troy Athletics announced Thursday guidelines that will be in place in Trojan Arena for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons; note that guidelines can change throughout the season as NCAA, Sun Belt Conference, state and local mandates are updated.

Listed below are guidelines for the upcoming season in addition to answers to many questions fans might have ahead of the 2020-21 season. Fans are encouraged to visit TroyTrojans.com/basketballgameday throughout the season for the most up to date information and guidelines.

Trojan Arena will operate at a capacity of 25 percent for the 2020-21 season as mandated by the NCAA. This will allow for season ticket holders and for Troy University students to be accommodated for the season.

To ensure social distancing for our season ticket holders, a three (3) seat buffer will be added around their ticket block. Additionally, one (1) row in front of and one (1) row behind season ticket holders will be taken offline and will not have patrons seated within these rows. Season ticket holders will have their seats placed as close as possible to their normal seasons and will retain the right of first refusal for their traditional season in the future.

Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times while in Trojan Arena per state mandate.

All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times in Trojan Arena.

Concessions, merchandise stands and catering protocols will be modified according to public health recommendations.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Lids will be used for fountain drinks and condiments will be prepackaged.

Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms.

NCAA guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the court. For the 2020-21 season, the Troy Cheerleaders will remain in the stands at all times. The Cheerleaders and Pep Band, in accordance to NCAA guidelines, will be placed at the top of their respective sections. These outstanding auxiliary groups will still perform during pregame, halftime and throughout the game.