11-20 Police Reports
Arrests
11-18-2020
Manning, James Roy, Age 34, S Park Road, Slocomb, Methamphetamine Possession
11-19-2020
Minor arrest on US Hwy 231 for four counts of alias writ of arrest
Conner, Tatiyunna Shonte, Age 26, Gibbs Street, Contempt of court
Trimble, Michael Ryan, Age 24, E Patton Avenue, Montgomery, alias writ of arrest
Newman, Cori Gail, Age 27, County Road 1101, Theft of Property Fourth Degree
Sizemore, Cynthia Ann, Age 45, Lindsay Street, Enterprise, Methamphetamine Possession
Forrester, Chadwick Blaine, age 23, Anderson Road, Alias Writ of Arrest
Minor arrest on N Knox Street, Warrant of Arrest
Brassell, Antwaun Domonique, Age 27, Jack Avenue, Harassment
11-20-2020
Lee, Jimmy Jerome, Age 46, Johnny Mae Warren Avenue, Contempt of Court
Baker, Jimmy Marques, Age 37, County Road 6602, Four Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Outlaw, Carmen Dianne, Age 38, Dove Avenue, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense, and Possession of a controlled Substance
Incident Reports
11-18-2020
Domestic dispute on US Hwy 231
Reckless endangerment, assault third degree, and harassment on Botts Avenue
Unauthorized Use of Auto on Troy Plaza Loop
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Methamphetamine Possession on US Hwy 231
Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense on Elba Hwy
11-19-2020
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Needmore Road
Seized Property on Park Street
Found Property on US Hwy 231
Harassment On US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231
Violation of Zoning ordinance R-1 on Homewood Avenue
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231
Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense on Forest Acres Drive
Unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aster Avenue
Domestic Dispute on Laura Lane
Domestic Violence Third Degree on US Hwy 231
11-20-2020
Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on US Hwy 231
Towed Vehicle on Pike county Lake Road
Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231
Dog Bite on University Avenue
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and drug paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231
Lost Property on Elm Street
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.