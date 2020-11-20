Campaign seeks to keep state businesses open

The Business Council of Alabama launched this week the grassroots movement to “Keep Alabama Open.”

The new campaign comes in response to recent public calls for a nationwide mandatory shutdown, which would come for the federal government if instituted.

In launching the grassroots movement, the BCA stated that it fully supports the State of Alabama’s ability and right to management of its own affairs when it comes to the public health and well-being of its people.

The BCA further acknowledged that Governor Kay Ivey’s administration has proven that the State is capable and willing to make the tough decisions need to save lives and livelihoods, utilizing Alabama solutions tailored specifically for the unique situation and needs of its people.

On Thursday, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce urged its members, along with the BCA, the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and a conglomeration of businesses and citizen throughout the state who support keeping Alabama open by signing an endorsement letter that will be delivered to Governor Ivey showing overwhelming support to Keep Alabama open.

Pike County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Sanders said chamber members have worked diligently to keep their doors open during this difficult time while following state health orders.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce has supported local businesses as they have strived to stay open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to do so by its support of the “Keep Alabama Open” grassroots movement, Sanders said.

“I encourage all members of our community to help support our business owners in a simple, cost free method by taking a few minutes to sign an endorsement letter that will be delivered to Governor Ivey by visiting keepalabamopen.com.

Chamber member Donna Horn, Horn Beverage Company president, said Horn Beverage was fortunate to have been deemed as an essential business and did not have to close.

“We have a plan in place in the event of an employee testing positive for COVID-19,” Horn said. “We have added sanitation stations to our building and encourage social distancing as protective measures for our employees.”

State Representative Wes Allen said Alabama cannot close its economy.

“Closing Alabama would hurt our families, our businesses and our way of life,” Allen said. “I hope everyone uses common sense as we deal with the pandemic but shutting down our economy should not be a consideration.”