Chamber moves to PCECD building

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is moving from its present location at 101-A East Church Street in downtown Troy to the Pike County Economic Development Corporation building at 100 Industrial Boulevard on Highway 231 south of Troy. The move will be effective January 1, 2021.

Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce president, said, although the downtown Troy location has served the chamber well, the decision to move will be very beneficial countywide.

“Although we have immensely enjoyed being located in downtown Troy for the past several years, we believe the new location will be more accessible to businesses that we represent all over Pike County,” Sanders said. “We are also looking forward to working more closely with the Pike County Economic Development Corporation to make Pike County the best place in the state for new and existing businesses.

To join the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, visit pikecoc.com or call 334-566-2294.