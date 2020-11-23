Patriots open up season on the road against Macon-East

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots began their 2020-2021 basketball season on the road Monday night against Macon-East Academy.

The Lady Patriots began their season with a 47-30 win after they outscored the Knights 33-17 in the fourth quarter. The boys followed up with a tight loss in overtime, 58-55.

Senior Tiffany Johnson led the way for the Patriots with 15 points after she converted on five of her eight 3-pointers. She was the lone Patriot player to finish in double figures. She finished with eight rebounds and one assist. Lakin Harrell finished with nine points and four rebounds. Amity White finished the contest with eight points, four rebounds and seven assists. Morgan Bundy had four points, Abbi Kay Terry had three points and Ivy White had two.

Seven different Patriots scored on Monday night. Senior Javon Christian led the way with 20 points, while Drew Nelson finished with 17. Jay Taylor finished with eight points, while Jeff knots had six and Mario Davenport had four.

The Patriots will be back in action on November 30 when they travel to Dothan to take on the Wiregrass Kings.