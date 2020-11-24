Adams Glass to host Christmas Open House

Christmas Open House at Adams Glass Studio has been a Thanksgiving tradition for people around Pike County for 42 years and the tradition continues.

The doors of the Christmas Open House will open at 8 a.m. Friday. Word from the North Pole is that Santa Claus will be at Adams Glass Studio from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to hear the Christmas wishes of the little children.

The Open House will continue throughout Friday and on into the night.

Those who enjoy twilight shopping will enjoy shopping from 5 until 7 p.m. Refreshments and friendly conversation will make for a most enjoyable evening, said Charles Adams, owner and glass artist.

“The Adams’ family always looks forward to open house at Thanksgiving time,” Adams said “It’s a very casual event and we

Invite everyone to come and make themselves at home.” Adams, laughingly, said he doesn’t mind if his friends and neighbors and strangers, too, do a little shopping when they are at the studio/shop.

“We always have new glass items for gifts and holiday decorating and personal enjoyment,” Adams said,

”For Christmas 2020, which will be one not readily forgotten, we have new nativity scenes that are selling really well,” Adams said. “The scenes are what I would call, more abstract. Those who know more than I do, might have a more knowledgeable way of describing them. I’ll just say, ‘folks like ‘em.’

Of course, the open house features several different Christmas angels, tree ornaments of all kinds, complete nativity sets as well as those those with only Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus.

“This year, we have toy soldiers that are also very popular,” Adams said. “We have four-foot toy soldier and, of course, red trucks, candy canes and candles.”

And especially popular are Adams’ glass necklaces with angels and Christmas trees.

Adams Glass Studio introduced the Christmas tree necklaces in 2019 and couldn’t keep them on the shelf,

“They are whimsical and are fun to wear and a great way to meet people who want to know ‘where did you get that necklace?’ “ Adams said. “We think the angels will be just as popular.”

In addition to the glass artwork of Adams and his son, David Adams, the work of several other local and area artists will be on display and for sale, including Scott and Jeannie Swindall, Walter Black, Rex Thrash, Carol McCready and Dawn Driest.

And, that’s not all folks!

Adams Glass Studio does not stand alone. It also includes the Nut Shop that features homemade candies, jams, jellies, barbecue sauces, relishes, fresh boiled peanuts and short Coca-Colas and more.