Shorts scores 23 in Charles Henderson’s 65-9 win over Cottonwood

The Charles Henderson Trojans finished play in the Carroll Thanksgiving Tournament with dominating 65-9 win over Cottonwood on Wednesday afternoon.

The win improves Charles Henderson’s record on the season to 6-1. The Trojans finished the tournament 3-0.

The Trojans held Cottonwood to four first quarter points and went into halftime leading 28-4 after shutting out Cottonwood in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored Cottonwood 37-5 in the second half.

Seven different Trojans scored on Wednesday, led by Akeives Shorts, who finished with 23 points. Shorts scored eight points in both the second and third quarter. Tay Knox finished with 11 points, Jywon Boyd had nine, Kameron Boyd had seven and Cody Youngblood had five.

Following the game Zach Henderson, Shorts and Knox were all named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Trojans will be back in action on Monday when they travel to take on Enterprise.