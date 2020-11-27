Christmas parade will roll this year in Troy

Christmas is coming to Troy and it will be ushered in, as always, with a fun and exciting Christmas Parade.

The 2020 Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday night, December 7.

“It’s going to be scaled back, but we will still have a Christmas parade,” said Troy Mayor Jason Reeves. “There’s not going to be a tree lighting ceremony or any other organized activities, and we’re asking everyone to wear and mask and maintain social distancing.”

In fact, Reeves said due to the closing of Troy University’s campus at Thanksgiving and health concerns related to large gatherings, this year’s parade will be reminiscent of parades past

“We’re going to have a much smaller parade and event,” he said Tuesday. “For people who remember, it will be much like it was 25 years or so ago.”

The theme for this year’s parade is, “Christmas is ….,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism Department office manager/assistant. “Christmas is many things so we should have a wide variety of entries and that will make for a great Troy Christmas Parade, as always.”

Williams said entries for the Christmas parade will be taken up to the day of the parade. Entry forms are available for pickup at the Troy Tourism Office and Troy City Hall. Entry forms are also available on-line on the City of Troy website.

The Troy Christmas Parade is a holiday tradition and is always well attended.

“We expect a large crowd for our 2020 Christmas Parade,” Williams said. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy the parade and feel safe doing so. To ensure the safety of the parade, we ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.”

Williams said the route has been expanded. The parade will line up on Elm Street and follow the usual route around the square. The parade will continue along Market Street, by the Johnson Center for the Arts and end at the Troy Public Library.

“Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, following the Christmas parade, there will be no Christmas lighting ceremony on the square,” Williams said. “Santa Claus will be in the parade but he will not visit with boys and girls on the square.”

For more information, call the Troy Tourism Office at 670-2285.