Hydock to share tales for ‘Chili Country Christmas’

In Truman Capote’s world, Christmas time was “fruitcake weather.” But, around Pike County, it’s “Chili Country Christmas” time.

For the past 15 years, at Christmas time, the Brundidge Historical Society has opened the doors of the We Piddle Around Theater and invited the community to a supper of piping, hot chili and the spinning of stories told among the Christmas greens.

However, in the unprecedented year, Christmas 2020, the BHS is inviting everyone in listening distance of WTBF Radio, to share in an old-fashioned Christmas as the Brundidge Historical Society and WTBF-Radio bring “live from the We Piddle Around Theater” nationally acclaimed storyteller Dolores Hydock and multi-instrumentalist Bobby in a radio broadcast Christmas story at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

“For more than 19 years, the We Piddle Around Theater has hosted a variety of folk-life events throughout the year,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “Our Chili Country Christmas features storytelling and traditional Christmas music at the We Piddle Around Theater. “However, because of the restrictions related to the coronavirus, we are inviting everyone to gather around their radios on the night of December 15 and join with us in an old-fashioned Christmas – a John-Boy Walton kind of Christmas.”

Bowden said the program will last 30 minutes, from 6 until 6:30 p.m., and will feature a fun and heartwarming story by popular storyteller Dolores Hydock and music by Bobby Horton of Three on a String.

“The year 2020 has been a year of perfect plans turned upside-down,” Hydock said. “So, let’s close it out with a charming story about a cowboy whose perfect plan for a foot-sompin’ good time on Christmas Eve gets derailed by an unexpected detour.”

And, that detour takes the Cowboy along an uncharted trail with his radio audience riding right along with him. The trail ride to Christmas will be long remembered by those who turn the radio dial to WTBF RADIO FM 94.7 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

Bowden expressed appreciation to WTBF for joining with the BHS in offering this special storytelling gift to its radio audience.

However, this was not the first time that WTBF has broadcast “Live from the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge.”

Back in 2006, WTBF and the BHS came together to present Jason Ramsey, a Troy University student and radio intern, in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“The radio program on December 15 will take us back to a simpler time when families gathered around the radio to enjoy stories and music,” Bowden said. “Hope your family will join us for a unique old-time Christmas experience in the year 2020.”