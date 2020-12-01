Resist the pull of COVID fatigue

As we all come out of our tryptophan coma induced by the Thanksgiving meal of turkey followed by days of turkey done dozens of other ways, some may be wondering what is next? For my wife and I, we spent a couple of days down on 30A, trying to relax. We had planned for our daughter to join us but on the morning of Thanksgiving, she called with a suspected/potential exposure. Not to herself, but to others in her close work circles. While I was very disappointed to not see her and our grandson this holiday, I was so very proud that they acknowledged the risk that might accompany their visit.

As we returned to work this week, the statistics and numbers are going the wrong way. Cases are being identified at an alarming rate again. Not since the beginning of the pandemic have, we seen the positivity rates and the sheer number of cases rise so quickly. Over 200,000 cases added daily for an extended period is not what we are needing right now. Hospital capacities are being stressed again. Partially because of the number of positive cases but also because of the staffing deficits that all hospitals are currently experiencing. In our case locally, we are taking additional precautions to prepare our community facility for the possible influx of patients. I am constantly amazed at the work our team at Troy Regional performs and I am proud to be a small part of it.

I have written and talked before about “COVID fatigue” and I will say again that I truly believe it is a real phenomenon. I am sure I am not alone when I say wearing this mask is getting old. Wearing it however is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. When combined with good, frequent hand hygiene and appropriate distancing from others, we still can win this battle. Please be mindful of your surroundings and continue to wear your mask. Let’s do our part to slow the spread so that holiday gatherings will be risk free once again. Remember, what is next is up to us!

Rick E Smith, FACHE

Chief Executive Officer

Troy Regional Medical Center