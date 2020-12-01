School board sets review policy

The Troy City Schools Board of Education now has formal timelines and procedures for conducting annual performance evaluations of the superintendent and chief financial officer.

The board of Monday approved the process for evaluating the superintendent and the chief financial systems officers.

“This is something we have been doing, but we decided we would more formalize the process” said Dr. Jonathan Cellon, board president.

Under the new policy, board members will complete individual evaluation assessment forms for the superintendent and chief financial systems officer by April 15 each year. Those evaluations will be reviewed and synthesized by the board president and vice president, who will meet individually with the superintendent and financial officer.

“From that meeting, a final report will be drafted with action items detailed and voted on at the May meeting,” Cellon said. “The report will be placed into the personnel file for the employees.”

Eva Green, a longtime board member, said she was pleased that Cellon had led the effort to outline a procedure and timeline. “This is something we have been doing, but the board came together with a better plan for it,” she said.

In other business on Tuesday, the board accepted the resignation of Beverly Cope, who worked with the district for 33 years, most recently in the financial office.

“I just want to thank Mrs. Cope for all those years of hard work,” said board member Roxie Kitchens. “It’s hard to imagine a central office without having her here.”

The board also declared several items surplus at Troy Elementary School and the Central Office, as well as approved the financial reports.

Superintendent Cynthia Thomas reported that utilities expense for August through September was $34,343.51, a 7.4 percent decrease from last year. Sales tax revenues for October were estimated at $331,078.66, a 7.5 percent increase over last year.