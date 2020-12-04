Local arts organizations receive state grant funding

The Alabama State Council on the Arts has awarded 158 grants totaling $881,010 to 136 grantees across the state.

The grant awards were made at December meeting of the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

Two community arts organizations and Troy University received grant funding in this round of ASCA grant awards totaling S17,940.

The Troy-Pike Cultural Arts Center received $1,750 for Bluegrass in the Wiregrass and $2,600 for Exhibits and Graphic Design Support. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama received $3,750 for Spring Plantin’.

Troy University received $2,340 for “From 231 to Yangtze “and $7,500 for “Troy International Art Center Mural Project, Phase 2.”

Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center for the Arts director, expressed appreciation to ASCA for the grant funding which makes it possible for the Troy-Pike Cultural Art Center to offer a wider variety of exhibitions and programs.

“With the death of Rex Locklar, who hosted bluegrass festivals in Pike County for many years, bluegrass has lost some of its momentum,” Campbell said. “‘Bluegrass in the Wiregrass will kick off the new year with traditional gospel and bluegrass groups. And, we’ll also have a bluegrass rock band, Goat Hill String Band, from the Montgomery/Birmingham area. They play Michael Jackson-kind of bluegrass.”

Campbell said the Exhibits and Graphic Design grant will provide support for graphic artist, Reba Allen, who designs posters and all the graphic artwork for the Johnson Center for the Arts.”

Barbara Tatom, director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, also expressed appreciation to ASCA for the generous $3,500 grant for Spring Plantin’, which is the museum’s annual spring event.

“We want to also thank Gov. Kay Ivey, State Senator Jimmy Holley and Rep. Wes Allen and the State Legislature for making funds available for arts programs throughout the state,” Tatom said. “The funds help make it possible for the Pioneer Museum of Alabama to offer fun and educational experiences for museum guests.”

Tatom said, at Spring Plantin’, local master gardeners present lessons on planting and on the importance of the crops planted that are transformed into meals and goods necessary for daily living.

“Students plant seeds to be taken home and nurtured and transplanted,” she said. “We will also have spinning and weaving demonstrations, a woodworker, blacksmith and other demonstrators necessary for the pioneer way of life.”

Council Chairman Jim Harrison II said that sustaining Alabama’s arts organizations during this incredibly difficult period shows the commitment of the council to building a thriving art and culture field.

“Our people are hurting with significantly reduced audiences and revenues,” Harrison said. “These grants keep the arts in Alabama on track to be an essential part of every community.”