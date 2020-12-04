‘Old Time Christmas’ coming to Pioneer Museum

“Old Time Christmas” is coming to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 11 and 12.

The public is invited to celebrate the Christmas season in much the way Alabama pioneers celebrated in the long ago.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said both nights will be filled with events and activities for people of all ages.

“Of course, Santa Claus will hear the Christmas wishes of all the children,” Tatom said. “

And he more than willing to have his photograph taken when asked.”

And, just in case the Jolly Ol’ Elf might forget a wish, the children may also write a letter to Santa that will be mailed “Special Delivery” from the Pioneer Museum of Alabama directly to the North Pole.

“We’ll have Christmas arts and crafts for the little ones to make and take home and enjoy through the holidays,” Tatom said. “Jessica Moran and her children will be outdoors around the campfire and they will invite visitors to roast marshmallows or even make s’mores.”

Kat Deal will be the featured singer in the museum village and she will be singing Christmas songs for kids and the grownups, alike.

There will be sweet things to eat and enjoyed as stories are told around the Christmas tree.

The museum gift shop will be open with a large selection of old-time toys and unique gifts for all ages.

The museum grounds will be decorated for the season so there will be no better way or better place to celebrate the coming of Christmas than at Old-Time Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on December 11 and 12.

Admission to Old Time Christmas is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and military and $8 for students. Museum members and children, ages five and under will be admitted free.