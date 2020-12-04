Saving Our Youth reaches out to local families

The local Saving Our Youth Organization is collaborating with Pop Up Shop and M&S Accessories to adopt families for Christmas for the fourth year.

Lashonda Spikner Martin, founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Organization, said gifts will be presented to families on December 12, at M&S Accessories Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Good Times on 29 on Highway South in Goshen.

The Pop-Up Shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those honored will be recognized at 2 p.m. “Adopting families comes close to my heart,” Martin said. There were times when my mother was raising me alone and sometimes could not afford Christmas for me.

“This pandemic has left many jobless and some evicted from their homes. For others, their employment has run out or hours at work have been cut. We want to help a family that is trying to do their best.

Martin said giving back is what Saving Our Youth Organization is all about. “Everything that is donated or raised goes back into the communities we serve,” Martin said. “We want our youth and communities to know that we are here with them. Just because we are in a pandemic does not mean that our community service commitment stops. This is the time where all organizations and non-profits should be stepping up to help where it’s needed.”

Martin said everyone is invited to come on December 12 and meet the family that is being honored. Refreshments will be served along with candy canes for all children.

The motto for Saving Our Youth is “To build people and not tear them down.”

The S.O.Y. board is comprised of Clyde H. Martin III, co-founder; Elder DeWitt Knox, ministry advisor; Demeria Lightfoot, youth service director; Tonikia Perry, youth mentor and education advisor; Jennifer Lampley, youth service mentor; and Jarrell Williams, food service director. The team works together, to help Pike County and surrounding communities, Martin said. For more information, call 334-268-8021 or 796-0186.