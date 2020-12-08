12-8 Police Reports
Arrests
12-4-2020
Pelton, Quanter Antez, Age 40, County Road 1143, Carrying concealed weapon, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Contempt of Court
12-5-2020
Razick, Amber Grace, Age 23, Dexter Road, Wetumpka, Age Obstructing Court Order
Hooten, Antonio Dewayne, Age 32, Brushfire Drive, Dothan, Four Counts of alias Writ of Arrest
Incident Reports
12-3-2020
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on Diamond Drive
Driving while license suspended on US Hwy 231
12-4-2020
Burglary and Theft of Property fourth on Elm Street
Harassment on Elba Highway
Death Investigation on Mobley Drive
Damage to Property on US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on S Three Notch Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on county road 5516
Suspicious circumstances on Aster Avenue
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, carrying concealed weapon, and driving while license revoked on S Brundidge Street
Driving while license revoked and found property on US Hwy 231
12-5-2020
Domestic Violence third Degree on E Walnut Street
Domestic dispute on Jasmine Court
Harassment on Gamble Street
Domestic Dispute on Northridge Circle
Coercion on Jasmine Court
Damage to Property on Elm Street
Theft of Property First Degree and Trespass Warning on US Hwy 231
Switched tag on S Three Notch Street
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on AL Hwy 87
Domestic Violence third Degree on Segars Street
Trespass Warning on N Three Notch Street
Domestic Violence Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Death Investigation on Brundidge Blvd
Theft of Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Damage to Property on College Street
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Arrowhead Drive
12-6-2020
Burglary Third Degree on County Road 5518
Welfare concern on AL Hwy 87
Domestic Dispute on W Pike Street
Domestic Violence Third Degree on County Road 2294
Driving while license revoked and switched tag on US Hwy 231
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on S Franklin Drive
Suspicious circumstances on Scouting Circle
Change bills circulating on US Hwy 231
Domestic Dispute on US Hwy 231
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.