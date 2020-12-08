12-8 Police Reports

Arrests

12-4-2020

Pelton, Quanter Antez, Age 40, County Road 1143, Carrying concealed weapon, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Contempt of Court

12-5-2020

Razick, Amber Grace, Age 23, Dexter Road, Wetumpka, Age Obstructing Court Order

Hooten, Antonio Dewayne, Age 32, Brushfire Drive, Dothan, Four Counts of alias Writ of Arrest

Incident Reports

12-3-2020

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on Diamond Drive

Driving while license suspended on US Hwy 231

12-4-2020

Burglary and Theft of Property fourth on Elm Street

Harassment on Elba Highway

Death Investigation on Mobley Drive

Damage to Property on US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on S Three Notch Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on county road 5516

Suspicious circumstances on Aster Avenue

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, carrying concealed weapon, and driving while license revoked on S Brundidge Street

Driving while license revoked and found property on US Hwy 231

12-5-2020

Domestic Violence third Degree on E Walnut Street

Domestic dispute on Jasmine Court

Harassment on Gamble Street

Domestic Dispute on Northridge Circle

Coercion on Jasmine Court

Damage to Property on Elm Street

Theft of Property First Degree and Trespass Warning on US Hwy 231

Switched tag on S Three Notch Street

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on AL Hwy 87

Domestic Violence third Degree on Segars Street

Trespass Warning on N Three Notch Street

Domestic Violence Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Death Investigation on Brundidge Blvd

Theft of Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Damage to Property on College Street

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Arrowhead Drive

12-6-2020

Burglary Third Degree on County Road 5518

Welfare concern on AL Hwy 87

Domestic Dispute on W Pike Street

Domestic Violence Third Degree on County Road 2294

Driving while license revoked and switched tag on US Hwy 231

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on S Franklin Drive

Suspicious circumstances on Scouting Circle

Change bills circulating on US Hwy 231

Domestic Dispute on US Hwy 231

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.