Eight interview for police chief

The initial interviews have been completed for the position of chief of police for the City of Brundidge.

Willie Wright, Brundidge City Manager, said the first round of interviews with eight applicants ended Tuesday afternoon. The interview panel will now narrow the applicants to three.

“From there, we will make a decision as to the candidate we believe will be the best fit for the city and its citizens” Wright said. “And, also, someone who will have the same positive impact as Chief Moses Davenport who served the city as its chief for 25 years.”

Wright said the city received 20-plus applicants for the position of city police chief.

The list was very impressive and it was not easy to narrow the list to those to be interviewed.

The interviews were conducted on Monday and Tuesday and they included local candidates as well as those as distant as Georgia.

“The interviews went well and we appreciate all of those who applied and those who participated in the interviews,” Wright said. “Hiring a police chief is uncharted waters for us and we will not take it lightly.”

Wright said an extensive background check will be required of the candidate who is selected.

And, response time will be a major consideration.

While living in Brundidge in not a requirement for the position of police chief, it is important that the chief is a phone call away, Wright said.

The interview panel will begin the task of narrowing the list of candidates to three some time the end of the week or the next.

“Our hope is to name a chief of police for the City of Brundidge before the end of December,” Wright said.

The interview panel for the positon of Chief of Police for the City of Brundidge included Mayor Isabell Boyd, Wright, Linda Faust, city clerk; Byron Gaynor, city council member; and Lt. Charles Wilson, interim police chief.