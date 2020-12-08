Museum readies for ‘Ole Time Christmas’ event

Ole Time Christmas is coming to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama this weekend. Word is that Santa Claus is coming this way from the icy, cold North Pole and Father Christmas is coming from jolly ol’ England.

Santa Claus will be on the village square to hear the Christmas wishes of good little boys and girls while Father Christmas will read Christmas stories to all, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

Ole Time Christmas will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and everyone is invited.

“We have two nights of Christmas fun planned for all ages,” Tatom said.

The Demonstration Cabin will feature Bob McLendon from the deep, cold woodland. He will tell stories about how Christmas was when the pioneers where settling Alabama.

“Near the cabin, Jessica Moran and her family will be roasting marshmallows over an open fire,” Tatom said. “Visitors will have a chance to roast their own marshmallows and even make s’mores. Or, those who wish can enjoy gathering round the fire and singing Christmas songs.”

Kids will have an opportunity to make a Christmas craft to take home and enjoy through the holiday season.

Virginia Sanders and Deborah Huggins-Davis will have unique arts and crafts to show and tell. Dried okra angels are just one of the unique items that were crafted by Alabama pioneers at Christmastime.

Kat Deal will be in the museum village playing guitar and singing Christmas songs and her own mix of songs.

Ole Time Christmas is an opportunity to step back in time to a quieter kind of Christmas, one that will be long and fondly remembered.

Admission to Ole Time Christmas is: Adults, $10; seniors and military, $9; students, $8; members and children under five are admitted free.