Patriots stretch winning streak to six games

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots knocked off Crenshaw Christian 61-23 in Luverne on Monday afternoon.

The win for the Patriots gives them their sixth consecutive win and they now sit 6-1 on the season. The only loss for the Patriots this season came in the opener against Macon East.

The Patriots had 12 different players score in the win.

Mario Davenport was the lone Patriot player to finish in double figures. He finished with a team high 14 points. Drew Nelson and Austin Cross each finished with nine points, Jeff Knotts had eight points and Elijah Caldwell had four points. Tre Holmes had three points and Avery Ernsberger, Bubba Dean, Peyton Jacobs and Connor Jones each had two points.

After outscoring Crenshaw 19-9 in the opening quarter, the Patriots went into halftime leading 46-20. The Patriots outscored Crenshaw Christian 15-3 in the second half. The Patriots held the Cougars scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Montgomery to take on Ezekiel.