Police Reports

Arrests

12-12-2020

Smyth, Richard Randall, Age 26, W 3rd Street, Luverne, Driving Under the Influence

Wilke, Larry Ayers, Ae 77, Surry Avenue, Three Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Solano, Juan Ortiz, Age 41, Vandy Drive, Montgomery, Driving Under the Influence

12-13-2020

Decker, Corbin Christopher, Age 23, Botts Avenue, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Jackson, Kendrick Lajeriyan, Age 27, W Field Drive, Madison, Four Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

12-14-2020

Jones, Tyler Zacchius, age 23, E Academy Street, Harassment

Incident Reports

12-11-2020

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and operating vehicle with expired tag on County road 5520

Death Investigation on Segars Lane

Damage to Property on S Three Notch Street

Damage to Property on county Road 2222

12-12-2020

Domestic Violence third Degree on County Road 7708

Harassment at Sunset Villas Drive

Found Property on US Hwy 231

Damage to Property at Southland Village

Trespass Waring on US Hwy 231

Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle on Montgomery Street

Theft of Services on US Hwy 231

Domestic Dispute and Trespass Warning on E Madison Street

Discharge firearms into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle on Montgomery Street

Towed vehicle on Academy Street

Domestic Dispute on Elm Street

12-13-2020

Burglary Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on Gibbs Street

Suspicious circumstances on Elm Street

Juvenile complaint on Aster Avenue

Lost Property on Segars Street

Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Tate Street

12-14-2020

Driving while license revoked on Tate Street

Theft of Property Second Degree on County Road 1153

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.