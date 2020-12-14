Police Reports
Arrests
12-12-2020
Smyth, Richard Randall, Age 26, W 3rd Street, Luverne, Driving Under the Influence
Wilke, Larry Ayers, Ae 77, Surry Avenue, Three Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Solano, Juan Ortiz, Age 41, Vandy Drive, Montgomery, Driving Under the Influence
12-13-2020
Decker, Corbin Christopher, Age 23, Botts Avenue, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Jackson, Kendrick Lajeriyan, Age 27, W Field Drive, Madison, Four Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
12-14-2020
Jones, Tyler Zacchius, age 23, E Academy Street, Harassment
Incident Reports
12-11-2020
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and operating vehicle with expired tag on County road 5520
Death Investigation on Segars Lane
Damage to Property on S Three Notch Street
Damage to Property on county Road 2222
12-12-2020
Domestic Violence third Degree on County Road 7708
Harassment at Sunset Villas Drive
Found Property on US Hwy 231
Damage to Property at Southland Village
Trespass Waring on US Hwy 231
Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle on Montgomery Street
Theft of Services on US Hwy 231
Domestic Dispute and Trespass Warning on E Madison Street
Discharge firearms into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle on Montgomery Street
Towed vehicle on Academy Street
Domestic Dispute on Elm Street
12-13-2020
Burglary Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on Gibbs Street
Suspicious circumstances on Elm Street
Juvenile complaint on Aster Avenue
Lost Property on Segars Street
Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Tate Street
12-14-2020
Driving while license revoked on Tate Street
Theft of Property Second Degree on County Road 1153
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.