ULM Cancels Thursday’s Football Game at Troy

Troy’s scheduled season finale against Louisiana-Monroe has been canceled. The game was canceled by ULM after it was determined the Warhawks would not have enough players to be available for the game.

This marks the second time this season Troy’s game against ULM has been altered. Troy was originally scheduled to open up against ULM at Veterans Memorial Stadium, before COVID-19 protocols forced the game to be postponed.

“We are extremely disappointed in the news that ULM will not have enough players available to play Thursday’s game,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “I am very appreciative to ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill for their open lines of communication in this process. My heart hurts for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly since they returned to campus in June with the intention of playing a full 12-game schedule. To our fans, thank you for your tremendous support all season long and for once again making The Vet an electric atmosphere each and every week.”

The Trojans went into Saturday’s contest against Coastal Carolina in need of a win against the Chanticleers and ULM in their final two games to become bowl eligible. Due to the Sun Belt Conference’s bowl selection process, the Trojans would have had to finish in the top five to be guaranteed a bowl spot.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a 3-4 record in conference play, good enough for sixth best in the conference.

After making it to postseason play in three consecutive seasons, the Trojans have now missed out on bowl season in each of the last two years.