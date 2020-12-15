expand
December 17, 2020

Brundidge narrows search for new Police Chief to three

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The search for a new police chief for the City of Brundidge has been narrowed to three applicants with the possibility of a decision being made within the next two or three days.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the finalists are all outstanding candidates. The decision as to which candidate will serve the city as its police chief will be made in the best interest of the city and its citizens

“Right now, that’s all that we can say about the process,” Boyd said.  “The interviews are done and it’s up to the interview panel to make the decision.”

The newly appointed chief of police will follow in the footsteps of Moses Davenport who served the city as its chief of police for 25 years.  More than 20 applications for the position were received.  Eight applicants were interviewed in the first round. That number was narrowed to the three from which the chief will be named.

