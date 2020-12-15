Trojans hold off Eufaula

The Charles Henderson Trojans knocked off Eufaula 71-68 on Tuesday night in Troy.

The Trojans were outscored in the fourth quarter, but held on for the three-point win.

Six different Trojans scored in the win. Akeives Shorts led all scorers on Tuesday night when he finished with 29 points. Two other Trojans finished in double figures; Jywon Boyd had 11 and Cari Burney had 10. Zack Henderson had nine points and Cody Youngblood and Tay Knox had six.

The Trojans went into half time holding a slim three-point lead at 34-31.

Despite being outscored in the fourth quarter, The Trojans matched Eufaula with 37 second half points to secure their three-point win.