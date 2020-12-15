Troy BOE authorizes supplement

The Troy City Schools Board of Education on Monday authorized a one-time lump sum salary supplement for full-time employees.

Each full-time faculty member will receive a one-time payment of $500 for his or her efforts in 2020.

“It’s for the extraordinary services that the teachers and the administrations are providing during these challenging times,” said Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas. “They have bent over backwards to ensure our students are educated to the best of their abilities. They are facing challenges while doing this: technology challenges as well as trying to mitigate the spread of this virus… These teachers have gone through a lot to make sure our kids are educated.”

The $500 will be given to the employees during the month of December. The total of the supplements is $120,064.76 and will come from local funds, Thomas said.

“This has been a discussion that I have had with our CSFO, in order to make sure that it’s not going to put a financial strain on us,” Thomas said. “There are other schools that are doing this supplemental pay to show their teachers how much they are appreciated.”

Also on Monday, Thomas provided the financial statements to the board of education. Utilities from September 10 through October 10 were $29,689.50, which was a 29.3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Sales tax for the month of November is estimated to be $348,925.38, which is a 9.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the supplement and financial statement, the board approved personnel actions including:

Mrs. Betty Sue Grubbs, custodian, retirement

Shelby Lane Evans, Troy Elementary fifth grade, hire

Cameron Gabriel Williams, Charles Henderson High School Drama, hire

Gail McCollough transfer from Charles Henderson High School Bookkeeper to Central Office Accounts Payable/Accountant