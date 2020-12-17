Trojans begin Florala Christmas Tournament with win over Paxton

The Charles Henderson Trojans began play in the Florala Christmas Tournament on Thursday night. They kicked off the tournament with a 67-60 win over Paxton (FL).

The win pushes Charles Henderson to 10-2 on the season.

The win advances Charles Henderson to the winner’s bracket on Friday when they will begin play at 6 p.m.

Despite eight quick points by Tay Knox, the Trojans went into the second quarter trailing 26-20. Akeives Shorts scored six second quarter points and the Trojans outscored Paxton 13-7 in the quarter and went into halftime with the scored tied at 33.

Shorts scored 10 more points in the third quarter and the Trojans outscored Paxton 20-13 to take a 53-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams managed 14 fourth quarter points and the Trojans held off Paxton for a seven-point win.

Shorts finished the game with a team high 22 points. Knox also finished in double figures with 10 points. Zack Henderson and Jywon Boyd each finished with nine points, Kamerion Ousley finished with eight and Cari Burney had five.

The Trojans will play the winner of Florala and Laurel Hill on Friday evening.