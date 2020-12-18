Brrrr: Habitat’s Polar Bear Plunge returns

The polar bears are back! Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce their Second Annual Polar Bear Plunge.

This event will be held on Saturday, January 30th at 9 a.m. at the City of Troy Recreation Center Outdoor Pool. Participants will jump into freezing cold water to raise money for Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity.

Dianna Lee, Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity Fundraising Chairman, is looking forward to this year’s plunge. “Based on our success last year, we are very excited about this year’s plunge!

“When you consider, all of the events that the community has not been able to have because of COVID-19, we are pleased that ours takes place outside and that you are able to socially distance during the event. Not to mention, we will have warm toasty towels for those who take the plunge,” said Lee.

Last year, Polar Bear Plunge raised $5,000 for Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity. All proceeds go towards providing decent living for individuals and families in the Troy-Pike area. All participants will also receive a goodie bag that includes a t-shirt, a plush polar bear, and other treats. Even better, warm towels will be provided after the participants take the plunge!

If you are interested in participating, please email Dianna Lee at dlee@troybankandtrust.com or call at 334-807-5113.