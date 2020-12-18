Downtown hosts last minute shopping event

This Sunday afternoon Downtown Troy will be hosting the annual Last Minute Shopping Event. Downtown shops and boutiques will be open for everyone to finish their Christmas shopping.

“With every purchase you make, you can enter to win a basket filled with goodies from participating downtown businesses,” said Leigh Anne Windham the special events coordinator for the City of Troy.

Windham explained there is no limit to the number of times you can enter to win. This shopping event will start at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

Lindsay Darnell, the owner of Hazel’s Gifts & Engraving, is excited to give the people of Troy another opportunity to explore downtown and provide another chance for everyone to complete their holiday shopping.

“We’ve participated in the Last Minute Shopping Event for a couple of years now,” she said. “Most of us aren’t open on Sunday, but we like to help those who work during the week or on Saturday to have a chance to go Christmas shopping.”

Darnell explained that Hazel’s will have gift options for men, women, and kids. Her store, along with the other downtown businesses, will have a card for customers to fill out after a purchase for the opportunity to win a basket prize.

“This year has been really hard on small businesses,” Darnell said, “so if you can please come out and support Downtown Troy, it will mean more to us than I can even say.”

While customers are out shopping on the square, they will also be able to enjoy Christmas music from the live performance of Shelia Jackson & Friends from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Jackson will be singing a variety of different Christmas carol favorites. “We just want to help people enjoy the Christmas spirit while they’re shopping by listening to their favorite holiday music,” she said.

Jackson explained she has been singing her entire life and has played with Henry Everett, the pianist, for a very long time too. For about ten years now, they have both been apart of this band comprised of Jackson as the vocalist, Everett on the piano, his son on the drums, and Jackson’s son playing the saxophone.

“It’s something we all enjoy doing together,” Jackson said. “I love performing, using the gift God has given me, and seeing other people enjoy and appreciate what I do.”

Everett shares Jackson’s passion for music and loves to use music in a positive way. “There’s something special about Christmas music,” he said. “Music is a universal language and an amazing gift. I just love to see people enjoy it and to see them happy.”

While the pandemic has made performing difficult, Shelia Jackson & Friends have done what they can to continue to do what they love. After an amazing virtual performance for the Troy Arts Council, they are looking forward to performing again on the square this Sunday.

“We’re excited for everyone to hear the sounds of the season, but the most important thing about this Sunday is to support the downtown businesses,” Jackson said.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Christmas season!” Windham said. “Bring your family out and enjoy the songs of the season!”