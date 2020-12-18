Pike County property taxes due by Dec. 31

With all the disruption of COVID-19 and now the hustle and bustle of the final days up to Christmas, it’s understandable for property owners to forget about property taxes.

So, Pike County Revenue Commissioner Curtis Blair said, just as a reminder to Pike County property owners, the 2020 property taxes are due on December 31, 2020.

Blair said there is a $5 penalty for late taxes plus 8 percent on the yearly interest.

“A good thing about the property taxes this year is that the interest rate dropped from 12 percent to 8 percent,” Blair said.

“We’ll be in the courthouse to accept tax payments during regular hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on regular working hours. We will be off for Christmas on December 24 and 25 and on New Year’s Day. Other than that, it will be business as usual.”

Blair said there is usually no problem with late taxes in Pike County.

“I’d say we have about 10 percent of our property owners who are a little late,” he said. “We’ve got good folks in our county and they will come on in. Times are especially hard right now and we understand that.

“So, we just want everyone to stay safe and have a good Christmas.”