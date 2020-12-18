Police Reports
Arrests
12-15-2020
Bundy, Chelsey Brianna-Morgan, Age 25, County Road 5516, Alias Writ of Arrest
Blair, Mitchell Quinterrious, Age 23, Railroad Avenue, Domestic Violence Third Degree
Carson, Gabriel Lee Maceo, Age 38, County Road 7703, Ramer, Alias Writ of Arrest
12-16-2020
Rodgers, Tisheria Leshay, Age 30, County Road 7714, Capias Warrant
Simmons, James Edward, Age 53, County Road 1166, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Incident Reports
12-14-2020
Criminal Trespass on county Road 2290
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card on US Hwy 231
Domestic Violence and Harassment on University Avenue
Suspicious circumstances on County Road 1101
12-15-2020
Driving while license revoked on County Road 2203
Harassment and Trespass Warning on US Hwy 231
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Trojan Way
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Railroad Avenue
Suspicious circumstances on Railroad Avenue
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on John M Long Avenue
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on N Three Notch Street
Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231
Harassment on Railroad Avenue
12-16-2020
Damage to Property on US Hwy 231
Harassment on Lightfoot Drive
Theft of Article from Auto on US Hwy 231
Death Investigation on Northridge circle
Lost Property on South Brundidge Street
Damage property on Rose Circle
Domestic Dispute on Walter Drive
Domestic Dispute on County Road 5516
12-17-2020
Recovered vehicle on US Hwy 231
Business dispute at Southland Village
Suspicious circumstances on County Road 5516
Vehicle search on KW Drive
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.