Southside Baptist Church to host Christmas dinner

Southside Baptist Church will host Christmas dinner for anyone who is in need of a dinner on Christmas Day.

Dinner will be served between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

“Those who are not comfortable coming inside to eat may pick up a to-go plate,” said Elaine McLeod, organizer. “

The Christmas dinners at Southside Baptist have been shared with those in need and those who are alone on Christmas for several years.

“The Christmas dinner is sponsored by Southside Baptist Church and we welcome anyone who wants to join us,” McLeod said. “Last Christmas, we shared Christmas dinner with between 150 and 180 that included meals delivered to the Pike County Jail and the Troy Police Department.”

Anyone with questions about the Christmas dinner may ca1l 465-0067.