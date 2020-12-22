Fire, police chief contracts renewed

The Troy police and fire chiefs were among four employees reappointed to full terms on Tuesday.

The Troy City Council reappointed Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Troy Fire Chief Buford Stephens, and Troy City Clerk and Treasurer Shannon Bryan to terms ending with the council’s term in 2024. The employees had previously been appointed on an interim basis until Dec. 31.

The council also appointed Municipal Judge Matt Baker to a two-year term and reappointed Mayor Jason Reeves as Superintendent of Utilities.

Reeves said that four employees have provided written requests to pursue early retirement under the incentive packages approved by the council earlier this year.

“Eligible employees have until Dec. 31 to provide me with a written letter indicating that they are interested in exploring the option,” Reeves said, adding that the letter is non-binding. “Once we have that letter, we will look at what their retirement package would look like.”

Reeves said he expects to be able to provide feedback to the council in February or March regarding the employees’ decisions. “There is no time frame to execute this or for them to retire (in the wording of the incentive package),” Reeves said. “But we wouldn’t want to drag this out past the end of the fiscal year.”

The council also approved contracts for services with Common Ground Troy and Christian Life, both of which will receive $15,000 to assist with their programs to serve students with mentoring, education and character building programs.