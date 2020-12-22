Traffic stop leads to five arrests

A weekend traffic stop by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department culminated with five arrests on a variety of charges.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Deputy Sheriff Russ Thomas observed a white Ford truck on 231 South and activated the stop while on patrol.

The five occupants were removed from the vehicle. Thomas said, when one person exited the vehicle money fell to the ground, which the deputy sheriff believed to be counterfeit.

Sheriff Thomas said Deputy Sheriff Jabo Sanders also arrived on the scene.

Charges were filed against Mary Leanne Hanna, County Road 5513, for possession of included 14 pills of 6.9 grams of Methamphetamines, 14 pills of alprazolam, 6.9 grams of meth and other crystal-like substances.

Tyler Ellis, 22, of 508 West Orange Street, Troy was charged with possession of counterfeit money, criminal possession of a forged instrument and a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of marijuana, first degree.

Tiffany Edwards, 30, County Road 1101, Troy was charged on an alias writ of robbery and an alias writ of arrest.

The three were transported to the Pike County Jail.

Dustin Senn was charged on an outstanding City of Troy warrant.

Eric Mortellero was charged on an outstanding City of Troy domestic violence warrant.

Senn and Mortellero were transported to the Troy City Jail.

Deputies also charged another resident with drug possession.

Berdej Starks, Jr. 414 South Main Lot 12 Brundidge was charged with the possession of methamphetamines, two grams; and two Ecstasy pills and marijuana.

Sheriff Russell Thomas said Deputy Sheriff Russ Thomas made the initial traffic stop on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge.

Sheriff Thomas said when Starks stepped out of the vehicle, four, clear plastic bags fell from his pants onto the ground. The one bag contained two Ecstasy pills and the others contained marijuana and two marijuana cigarettes. Blunts were in the cup holder.

Starks was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana and amphetamines

Over the weekend, a 1995 green Chevrolet 1500 truck was stolen from a residence at 2280 Coffee County Line along with two air conditioning units from inside the home. The investigation is active.

On Monday, a Cam-Am Commander that was stolen in July 2020 from County Road 2280 near the Coffee County line was recovered in a Phenix City chop-shop by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the Russell County Sheriff’s Department.