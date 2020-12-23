14 local athletes named to ASWA All-State team

14 local players were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State football teams on Wednesday morning.

Coaches from around the state of Alabama nominated players for the team. The ASWA Prep Committee then voted on the players who were nominated.

The AISA State Champion Pike Liberal Arts Patriots led the way locally with eight players selected. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Ariton each had two players selected.

Five Patriot players earned first team honors and three more were named Second Team All-State. Jay Taylor (wide receiver), Scott Taylor Renfroe (kicker), Caleb Guice (defensive lineman), Peyton Dicks (linebacker) and Mayes White (athlete) all earned first team honors. Elijah Caldwell (WR). Ryan Barnes (offensive lineman) and Mario Davenport (defensive back) earned Second-Team All-State honors.

A pair of Trojans earned All-State honors on Wednesday. Punter Landon Holly was a First Team All-State selection and linebacker JB Sanders earned second team honors.

Pike County running back Zakevin Pennington earned Second Team All-State honors, while teammate Hornando Wheeler earned second team honors as a linebacker.

Ariton had two players earn All-State honors. Offensive lineman Tuff Land and linebacker CJ McNabb each earned Second Team All-State honors.