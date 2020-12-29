Police search for armed robbery suspect

Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a local gas station.

The robbery took place around 3:15 a.m. at the Z-tech Gash Station on U.S. 231 and Sanders Road. “The suspect was observed hanging around the business prior to the robbery,” police said in a statement.

He entered the business armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. “(He) was last seen running north across U.S. 231,” the statement said.

The robber was described as a black male wearing dark blue clothing, less than six feet tall with a heavy build.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone has any information in relation to this crime, please contact the Troy Police Department or your local law enforcement agency,” police said.

The TPD number is 334-566-0500 and the Secret Witness line is 334-566-5555.