TPRD begins online registration for baseball and softball

After forced to cancel their seasons last spring, the Troy Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to hold their softball and baseball seasons this time around.

Online registration for youth baseball and softball began this week. In person registration is scheduled for January 8-9 at the Troy Recreation Center.

“We are going to keep our fingers crossed and hope that we can play this year,” said Assistant Director and Youth Sports Coordinator David Dickey. “Hopefully our numbers will be good.”

After initially suspending the start of last season, TPRD debated whether to hold a season this summer. After holding several meetings, parents and coaches ultimately decided it wasn’t the right time to come back.

“We went one year without playing,” Dickey said. “You know baseball and softball is a big thing in Troy. Everyone is looking to get back to doing what we enjoyed doing.”

Dickey and the TPRD will continue to discuss safety protocols leading up to the start of baseball and softball season.

“We haven’t really sat down and looked at what the guidelines will be that we will try and enforce,” Dickey said. “I think We’ll make those decisions in February when we sit down and start picking teams and doing tryouts. A lot can change in three months, so we’ll cross that bridge then.”

Dickey and staff will continue to monitor CDC recommendations as well as talk with other towns and ultimately do what is best for the kids, coaches, umpires and family members.

Troy just completed their soccer and flag football season and with the successful completion of the high school football season there is hope that spring baseball and softball can start and finish.

“If we can be successful like we were (during soccer and flag football) then I don’t see why can’t play baseball or softball,” Dickey said. “We feel good about going into this season. You’re going to have cases that pop up. You’re just going to have to treat those one on and one and just try to make the best out of the situation.”

Children can be registered by going to https://secure.leaguepilot.com/go/3256/. Registration is for boys and girls ages four-15. The fee is $30 per child and there is also a $3 processing fee for registering online.