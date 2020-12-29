Troy Bank announces trio of promotions

Jeff Kervin, president & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce the promotions of three employees. Renee Dickerson has been promoted from Assistant Vice-President to Vice President and both Jerry Miller and Mark Jordan from Vice-President to Senior Vice-President.

A Troy, Alabama, native, Dickerson has worked at TB&T for 24 years. She is a graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery and the Alabama Banking School. She is a strong supporter of the arts, serving as treasurer of the TroyFest Committee and as secretary of the Troy Arts Council Auxiliary.

With over 33 years of experience in banking, Miller has been with Troy Bank & Trust for 5 ½ years. He is an alumnus of Troy (State) University and a former instructor with the Alabama Bankers Association. Miller is a member of the Troy Exchange Club, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Farm-City Committee member, and a Financial Advisor for the Christian Student Center. He is a former Board member for the Family Guidance Center and former Board Chairman of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Pike County. For 28 years, he has broadcast football, basketball and baseball games as a member of the Troy University Sports Radio Network.

Miller is a member of Collegedale Church of Christ where he teaches Bible Classes. Married to the former Jamie Jones, they have two daughters, a son-in-law and eight grandchildren, among them a set of triplets and a set of twins!

Also a native of Troy, Jordan is a graduate of Troy University with a degree in Finance. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Banking School and has been with Troy Bank & Trust for 23 years. Jordan is a member of the Board of Directors for the Goshen Farmers’ Cooperative. He is a Trustee for the Salem Troy Baptist Association. A member of Southside Baptist Church, Jordan also serves as Chairmen of the Deacons and as Treasurer. Married to the former Lisa Hughes for 30 years, they have two children.

“It’s always a good day when you can reward long-time service, dedication and expertise,” said Kervin. “We have done just that with Renee, Jerry and Mark.”