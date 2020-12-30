expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Troy Football beats South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt

Bradshaw returning to Troy for sixth season

By Mike Hensley

Published 9:22 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Troy veteran offensive lineman Dylan Bradshaw announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will back for a sixth season next fall.

Bradshaw, one of 16 seniors on Troy’s roster, will be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility given to all student athletes by the NCAA in 2020.

“Five years ago, I made a decision to come to Troy with an idea of how immensely It would affect me,” Bradshaw said in a statement on Twitter. “Over the past five years, I’ve earned a degree, made lifelong relationships with teammates, and won many football games all while representing Troy on my chest. After careful consideration with my family, coaches and teammates, I still have many goals that I have yet to achieve and have been blessed with the opportunity to come back for a sixth year.

“While many guys get “burnt out” or tired of playing the game, my passion to play has only grown over the years. Troy, let’s get ready for one last ride and let’s finish this thing right!”

Dylan, who was a fifth-year player this season, has been a mainstay on Troy’s offensive line since his redshirt freshman season in 2017.

Bradshaw played all 805 snaps at center for the Trojans in 2020. Bradshaw gave up one sack all season long, while not allowing a hit on the quarterback. At the end of the season Bradshaw was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.

More News

Two men arrested in armed robbery

Varsity Patriots swept by Tuscaloosa in a pair of close games

Charles Henderson closes out round robin with a win

Bradshaw returning to Troy for sixth season

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events