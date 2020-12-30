Charles Henderson closes out round robin with a win

The Charles Henderson Trojans finished play in the Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin with a 60-50 win over Daleville on Wednesday afternoon in Ozark.

The win gives the Trojans a 3-1 record in the round robin and they are now 13-5 on the year.

Leading 28-21 at halftime, the Trojans outscored Daleville 20-13 in th third quarter and 32-29 in the second half to secure the win.

Akeives Shorts scored 12 second half points and finished the afternoon with a team-high 18. Zack Henderson finished the game with 12 points, Cari Burney had nine, Jywon Boyd had seven and Cody Youngblood and Tay Knox had six.Burney scored all nine of his points in the first half on three 3-pointers. He made two of them in the second quarter.

The Trojans will host Greenville on January 5.