Varsity Patriots swept by Tuscaloosa in a pair of close games

The Pike Liberal Arts boy’s and girl’s basketball teams fell to Tuscaloosa Academy on Tuesday evening in Tuscaloosa.

Both teams fell by single digits. The varsity girls fell to the Knights in the final seconds, 35-34.

The varsity boys fell to the Knights 63-59 in a rematch of last season’s AISA state championship.

The girls fell to 4-4 on the season with their loss to the Knights.

The Lady Patriots led throughout the contest until the final seconds when the Knights picked up a rebound and got the put-back giving them their first lead of the contest. The Patriots failed to get the final shot off, giving the Knights a one point win.

Amity White led the Patriots with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Lakin Harrell finished with 10 points, one rebound and two assists. Caroline Senn had four points and seven rebounds, Ivy White finished with five points. Morgan Bundy and Tiffany Johnson each finished with two points. Johnson also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bundy finished with three rebounds.

The varsity boys fell to the Knights and had their seve-game winning streak snapped. It was Pike’s first loss since their season opener against Macon-East. The Patriots are now 8-2 on the season. The Patriots outscored the Knights 33-30 in the second half, but it was not enough after the Patriots went into halftime trailing 33-26.

Javon Christian led all scorers with 29 points. 21 of his points came by way of the 3-pointer.

Jay Taylor finished with 12 points, Austin Cross had nine points and Mario Davenport had six. The Patriots will take on Success Unlimited on Tuesday in Troy.