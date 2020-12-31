Two men arrested in armed robbery

Two Troy men have been charged in an armed robbery that took place Christmas Eve at a local hotel.

Emilio Martez Shipman, 31, and Bobby Lewis Guice, 52, were arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery first degree. Both were being held in the Pike County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The incident took place about 12:45 p.m. Dec. 24 at a hotel in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North, according to police.

The victim told police he had been robbed at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police arrested Shipman at a residence in the 100 block of Rose Circle on Tuesday morning. Guice turned himself in at about noon that day.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.