White a finalist for ASWA Player of the Year honors

Pike Liberal Arts quarterback Mayes White has been named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA Back of the Year Award. White helped lead the Patriots to their third state championship this season and earlier this week he found out he was a finalist for the AISA State Player of the Year Award.

White is one of three finalists up for the award joining Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen and Escambia Academy’s Landon Sims.

White finished the season with 2,471 passing yards to go along with 28 touchdowns. As a runner White tallied 1,375 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the state championship game against Glenwood, White finished with 156 passing yards and 182 rushing yards. He finished with four touchdowns including three on the ground. The ASWA has yet to announce when the winner of the award will be announced.