County responds generously to Kettle call

Through it all, Kim May never doubted the generosity of the people of Pike County.

May has been the director of the Pike County Salvation Army long enough to know that Pike Countians always come through, especially when the chips are down. And, never before has there been such a time as 2020.

“The good Lord has blessed our Red Kettle campaign again,” May said. “Through all of this crazy COVID year, we have succeeded. All of our prayers were answered. This year’s total for kettles was $54,322.42. Birmingham did $100,000, so I am very proud and thankful for the giving spirits of the people in our area.”

May said her heart goes out to all of those who so willingly rang the bells and to all of those who gave so generously.

“Every dollar and every dime will make a positive difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors in need,” May said. “And, the need is especially great this year.”

May expressed appreciation to the Red Kettle sponsors and to the many who gave from the heart through donations and at the kettles.

“And to the bell ringers and our advisory board,” she said. “They braved the weather to help bring a little sunshine into the lives of others.”

When the red kettles were hung the weekend before Thanksgiving, May and her advisory board knew the 2020 kettle year would be like no other.

“With all of the concerns about COVID-19, we knew not as many people would be out shopping,” May said. “We knew that fewer people might volunteer as bell ringers and that we might not have as many red kettle locations.

“The Red Kettle campaign is our biggest fundraiser and we depend on it to help meet the needs of our community. And, the needs are especially great. So, we put our trust in the people of Pike and at our other locations and our trust was not misplaced. We can never say ‘thank you’ enough.”