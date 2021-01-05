Melvin McLendon, age 89, of Troy, Alabama, passed away January 1, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. A private graveside service was held Monday, January 4, 2021, in the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplain Darryl Bates officiating. Green Hills Funeral Home directing. Mr. McLendon was born and raised in the Josie community of Pike County, Alabama. During his understudies, he was drafted to serve and called as a PFC in the United States Army Battery A 518th ABD. From 1954-56, he was stationed in Kouserslaughtern, Germany, with the 101st Airborne Division Artillery. Mr. McLendon was a patriot and proud American. Though his service stint was brief, he recalled those memories often and shared them proudly. Upon his return, he completed school on the GI Bill and then enlisted with the City of Troy Utilities Department. For 35 years, he proudly served his community working his way through various positions until he reached his title as Superintendent of the Waterworks Department from which he retired. He was diligent in his trade and took great pride in the skillsets he achieved. Mr. McLendon was a simple man and took pleasure in life’s little moments that often created the biggest memories. He was devoted to his family and cherished watching them grow and prosper. If he wasn’t tinkering with odd jobs, you could find him trolling in his bass tracker boat searching the waters of Lake Eufaula for the all illusive crappie fish. He liked to be touring the shallows when the sun came up, and he made sure to not leave until he caught the biggest fish of the day. Mr. McLendon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nora McLendon; children, Janice Waldrop (Roger) and Burt McLendon (Sandra); grandchildren, Joshua Waldrop (Kimberly), Jared Waldrop (Stacy), Courtney Holloway (Jason), and Kristen Albrecht (Jimmy); five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lois Sutton (John); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will D. and Flossie McLendon; sisters, Ethel McLendon, Esther McLendon, Sue Jordan (Max), and Nellie McLendon; and brothers, William McLendon (Amy) and Raymond McLendon (Aurelia). The family wishes to extend many thanks and great appreciation to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their continued support and care. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Mr. McLendon’s honor to the Encompass Health Hospice Group of Troy (824 Hwy 231 S. Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the McLendon family.