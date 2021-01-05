Pike County Schools honor teachers of the year

Pike County Schools recognized the system’s Teachers of the Year for the school year 2020-2021 at the system’s in-service day on January 4.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, congratulated system’s Teachers of the Year: Catherine Jackson, second grade teacher at Banks; Katie Miller, sixth-grade teacher at Goshen Elementary; Tina Senn, pre-K at Pike County Elementary; Chris McVay, English teacher at Goshen High School; and Coretta Gholston, English teacher at Pike County High School.

Bazzell said it is a special honor for teachers to be selected by their peers as outstanding educators. He expressed appreciation to the Teachers of the Year for their dedication to Pike County Schools and its students

Dr. Donnella Carter, Pike County Schools deputy superintendent, joined Bazzell in congratulating the recipients of the 2020-2021 Pike County Schools Teachers of the Year awards.

Carter said the administrative staff of Pike County Schools takes great pride in all its teachers but has special congratulations reserved for those who are recognized as Teachers of the Year and in the unprecedented year school year 2020-2021.

Carter said each school had the opportunity to select a teacher who has been outstanding in the classroom and in his or her dedication to the students, to the school and to education as a whole.

“And at Pike County Schools, we also recognize system-wide Teachers of the Year for the elementary and high school levels,” Carter said. “We congratulate Catherine Jackson as the system’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Coretta Gholston as the system’s Secondary School Teacher of the Year.

“All our Teachers of the Year are very deserving of this honor and thank them for their dedication and outstanding contributions to education. We wish Catherine Jackson and Coretta Gholston all the best as they advance to the district level of the State of Alabama Teachers of the Year program. We know they will represent Pike County Schools well.”

The winners on the district level will then compete in the Sweet 16 competition from which state winners will be selected on both the elementary and secondary levels.