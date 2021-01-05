Police reports: 12-06-21
Arrest
01-04-2021
Bean, Anthony, Age 50, County Rd 2259, DUI
Jackson, Marvin Darrell, Age 40, Aster Ave, Domestic Violence
01-05-2021
Knox, Jeremy Dunsha, Age 32, County Rd 1166, Alias Warrants X 4
Incident Report
01-04-2021
Kitchen Fire on Williams St
Theft of Property 1st on County Rd 2221
Rape 1st on Hunters Mountain Pkwy
Criminal Mischief on US Hwy 231 N
Domestic Violence on Aster Ave
Theft of Property 4th on S Three Notch St
Damage to Property on University Ave
01-05-2021
Possession of Marijuana on US Hwy 231 S
Found Property on US Hwy 231 S
Found Property on Elm St
