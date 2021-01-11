Brundidge PD investigating a homicide

The Brundidge Police Department, assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, and Clio Police Department, are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, January 10, just after 2:00 a.m.

According to information released by Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James, police were notified of a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 5100 block of 231 South in Brundidge.

Upon arrival at the residence, James said officers discovered the body of a male who had been shot and killed inside the residence. A female, subject suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported via ambulance to Troy Regional Hospital. After medical treatment, the female was later discharged, James said in the release.

The deceased has been identified as Pedro Espindola Ibanez, 25, of Clio.

No arrests have been made at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Brundidge Police ask that anyone having a tip or any knowledge that may be helpful in this case, call the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP.