Tupper Lightfoot to host Imagi-Con Virtual

“If you can imagine it ….. “

And there are no limits to the imagination at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge.

The city’s library is hosting an event that will invite and encourage participants to unleash their imaginations in many and various ways- from role-playing, to board and video games to the outer limits of art and the expanses of the written word.

On, February 27, “Tupper” will host Imagi-Con Virtual, which, due to the coronavirus, is the alternative event for the library’s plans for an on-site gaming convention in 2021.

Imagi-Con Virtual is an all-ages fan convention for anything that can be imagined, said Karis Nicholson, project coordinator.

“Our goal with Imagi-Con Virtual is to bring the community together by offering experiences, both fun and educational, that inspire others to create and to explore the world around them,” Nicholson, said. “We hope that Imagi-Con Virtual builds on the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s vision of a community full of curiosity and a love of learning.”

Registration for Imagi-Con Virtual is now underway through January 30 by calling 334-735-2145 or visiting “Tupper” at 164 South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

Nicholson said the Imagi-Con Virtual event will include live speakers, specially tailored quizzes, online escape rooms, How-To craft videos, DnD video chat sessions and much more.

“We are looking for host speakers and those interested may contact us at timlassist04@troycable.net.,” Nicholson said. “We are also looking for artists, authors and for online shops to advertise, at no charge, on our Digital Dealer Room and Artist and Author Alley. We have a very impressive number of local authors and artists who have signed on and we welcome others.”

Among the first to sign on are longtime Dungeon Master and Con enthusiast Seth Nicholson and musician and DJ Henry Everett.

Nicholson will host multiple one-shot DND sessions throughout Imagi Con and Everett of 321 Productions will lead an unimaginable jam session.

“Those who are interested in joining Imagi-Con Virtual as vendors are invited to email the library staff at timlassist04@troycable.net to find out more.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library had planned Imagi-Con as an on-site event in downtown Brundidge

Then, along came the coronavirus in March 2020, and Tupper’s plans were put on hold with hopes that the Imagi-Con could still happen as planned. However, as COVID-19 continued with no end in sight, the library staff began to consider an alternate plan to an on-site Imagi-Con.

“This will be a first-time event for the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and we look forward to hosting it,” Nicholson said. “We invite everyone to join us and help make Imagi-Con Virtual a success for our library and our community.”