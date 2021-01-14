‘Encouragement Wall’ under construction at TRMC

Encouraging words lift spirits, lend support and lighten heavy loads.

The Reverend Ed Shirley, pastor of Brundidge United Methodist Church, knows and understands the importance of encouraging words.

As a chaplain at Troy Regional Medical Center, Shirley is aware of the challenges hospital workers are facing every day as they deal with the pressures associated with the coronavirus.

“Our hospital workers are on the frontlines of helping us cope with this pandemic,” Shirley said. “They are doing their best in the midst of the tremendous challenges wrought by the Corona Virus Pandemic. Like all of us in our daily lives, our hospital workers can’t interact with the people as they go in and out of the hospital; therefore, the public has few opportunities to express appreciation for their services.”

Shirley said, as it was being discussed as to what could be done to let the hospital workers know how much they are appreciated, Amy Minor, TRMC chief clinical officer, suggested sending messages of encouragement to the local hospital workers.

Minor’s idea was to invite the public to send letters or cards of encouragement to Troy Regional Medical Center via an ‘Encouragement Wall’ that would be located at the hospital where the employees could read the messages of encouragement, appreciation and prayer.

“The ‘Encouragement Wall’ is what we can do to let our hospital workers know how much they are appreciated and that what they do does not go unnoticed,” Shirley said. “All those who appreciate the services and dedication of the TRMC healthcare workers are encouraged to share their appreciation on the Encouragement Wall.”

Shirley suggested that the salutation be “To TRMC” or “To Troy Regional Medical Center.”

So, the messages will be easily visible, the wording should be in a 28 font or larger and in short paragraphs.

The Encouragement Wall is an opportunity for students, Sunday school classes, clubs, businesses, churches, individuals to show their appreciation, Shirley said.

“Hand-written notes and homemade cards would make very nice displays,” he said. “And, I’m sure these words of appreciation and thoughtfulness will be heartfelt.”

Expressions of appreciation for the TRMC Encouragement Wall may be sent to: Amy Minor, 1330 US Highway 231, Troy, AL 36081.